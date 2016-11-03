RTA to Host Business Exchange

The RTA, in collaboration with the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA), Metra, Pace, Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and the Illinois Tollway, is proud to host the 19th Annual Transportation Symposium and Business Exchange. The event will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 15th at the Chicago Cultural Center, Sidney R. Yates Gallery, 78 East Washington Street, Chicago from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for businesses interested in working with local transportation agencies. There is no cost to attend the event. The event is specifically aimed at transit-related businesses including construction companies, professional service firms, manufacturers, architects/engineers and suppliers. Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), Minority-Owned Business Enterprises (MBEs), Women-Owned Business Enterprises (WBEs), Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) and Small Business Enterprises (SBEs) are strongly encouraged to attend to obtain valuable information regarding the best way to seek transit agency contracts. Advance registration for the event is strongly encouraged. For more information, visit the RTA website at rtachicago.org or visit the symposium and business exchange website at http://illinoistransportationsymposium.com.