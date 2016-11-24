Second Federal Credit Union Celebrates Re-Opening

On Thursday, November 17th, Second Federal Credit Union in partnership with The Resurrection Project was proud to host the Grand Re-Opening of its historic Little Village branch. The event also featured a panel discussion in which panelists from the MacArthur Foundation, Northern Trust, Wintrust and Self-Help shared their perspectives in transforming Second Federal Savings into the largest Community Development Credit Union in Illinois. Second Federal, a division of Self-Help Credit Union, does amazing work to help immigrant families build wealth through homeownership and other responsible banking products.