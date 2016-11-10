St. Augustine College’s Social Work Program Receives Top Honor

Elected officials and higher education leaders from across the country came together Wednesday in the nation’s capital for the announcement of the 2016 Examples of Excelencia, America’s top programs in colleges, universities and community based organizations that increase academic achievement for Latino students at the associates, baccalaureate, and graduate levels. Excelencia in Education, the non-profit that conceived and runs this national initiative, honored St. Augustine College’s Bachelor of Social Work program as America’s top program for increasing achievement for Latino students in the Bachelor’s Degree. St. Augustine’s program was selected from among 190 programs from 33 states, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia nominated in four categories: associates degree, bachelor’s degree, graduate degree, and community-based organization. In addition to the Bachelor of Social Work, St. Augustine offers an Associate Degree in Social Service and various other Associate and Bachelor programs. St. Augustine places great importance in helping its, students, most of whom are Latinos, to overcome obstacles and provide support services to ensure that they continue their education and attain a college degree. “We are proud and honored to receive this prestigious national award. I congratulate Dr. Marcia Pantel, Chair of our Social Work Department, as well as the faculty and staff at St. Augustine for their commitment and work to make this recognition possible,” stated Andrew C. Sund, Ph.D., President of St. Augustine College. For more information, visit www.EdExcelencia.org.