Stay in School Initiative Engages Students

Caption by Ashmar Mandou

The National Museum of Mexican Art was filled with concerned students this past Saturday to address the growing violence in their communities. Exelon’s Stay in School Initiative met at NMMA to discuss social justice and personal accountability, as part of the initiative’s mission to keep students engaged and in the classroom. Each month, a group of 60 students from across the Chicago area participate in Saturday mentoring sessions with Exelon and ComEd volunteers focused on developing career, communications, and behavioral skills. Eleven years after the Stay in School Initiative was created by Exelon, ComEd and the United Way of Metropolitan Chicago to fight the high dropout and truancy rates in various Chicago Public Schools, they’ve served over 25,000 students ages 11 and up.