Thousands Celebrate Day of the Dead

Caption by Ashmar Mandou

Thousands converged onto the National Museum of Mexican Art’s open space on Sunday, Oct. 30th for an evening of whimsy, celebration, live music, and ofrendas as part of Día de los Muertos. Attendees enjoyed a festival of light and had the opportunity to create their own ofrendas converting the soccer field into a festive cemetery. NMMA also encourages people to visit their 30th annual Day of the Dead exhibition inside the museum. For more information, visit www.NMMArt.org.