After triple homicide across from elementary school, Ald. Lopez renews demand for action from City, CPD

After a gang-related shooting killed three people on Friday night, including an innocent bystander, Ald. Raymond Lopez (15) reupped on his demand that the City and police take swift action to prevent further chaos in an ongoing gang war in the Southwest Side’s Brighton Park neighborhood. Shortly after the shooting, which took place at 3:25 PM Friday, Ald. Lopez sent a letter to Maria Guerra Lapacek, Commissioner of the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, and Judith Frydland, Commissioner of the Department of Buildings, urging them to take immediate action to close down Mercado 43, located at 2557 W. Pope John Paul II St, and Taqueria La Cantera, located at 4311 S. Rockwell St. The two adjoining businesses are located kitty corner from James Shields Elementary School. “I have requested several times for CPD intervention at these locations because of persistent gang and drug activities as far back as August 2015. Three police commanders and 16 months later, I have seen no sustainable progress in halting this activity….In the months since these businesses were brought to my attention, there have been numerous 911 calls for service, particularly involving gang shootings and the open-air drug market allowed to exist at the front door of the restaurant,” stated Ald. Lopez in a letter. “The 9th District is in crisis, as much as any area in our city,” said Ald. Lopez. “An emergency situation is no time to shuffle the deck. We need the CPD to double down on strong, consistent and clear leadership in the 9th District and renewed investment in our local CAPS program, with a special commitment to dedicating Latino and Spanish speaking officers to community policing efforts.”