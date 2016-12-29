All-Female Cast Explore Gender Inequity in ‘Gender Breakdown’

According to the Dramatist’s Guild, only 14 percent of plays produced in regional theaters were by American white women in 2015. Only 3.4 percent were written by American women of color. Disappointing stats like these and how the recent presidential election put misogyny and gender equity squarely in the media spotlight spurred 11 female identified performers and an all-female identified production and design team to devise Gender Breakdown. A compilation of true, absurd, uncomfortable and gut-punching stories culled from more than 200 Chicago theater artists, Collaboraction Theatre Company’s first world premiere of 2017 is a response to the lack of gender equity on and offstage. Ultimately, via deeply personal stories from training, auditions, and the rehearsal room, Gender Breakdown theatricalizes the question “How is this possible, that in 2017, females are still marginalized in our community?” Gender Breakdown is created by Dani Bryant and directed by Erica Vannon – the lead artists behind Spanx You Very Much, an exploration of female body empowerment through a 45-woman dance explosion, and the break-out hit from Collaboraction’s 15th and Final SKETCHBOOK Festival in 2016. For ticket information, performances, or general information, call 312-226-9633.