Brookfield Zoo Set to Ring in the “Zoo Year 2017”

Holiday Magic comes to a celebratory close on Saturday, December 31, when everyone is invited to ring in the New Year at Brookfield Zoo’s Zoo Year’s Eve. A DJ will have the Holly Jolly Theater rockin’ and rollin’ with music, games, party favors, prizes and more beginning at 6:00 p.m. that culminates with an early kid-friendly countdown featuring confetti cannons at 8:00 p.m. In addition, families with younger children can head to Hamill Family Play Zoo, where they can make noisemakers and enjoy an early countdown there too. The event is included with paid zoo admission. For more information, visit https://www.czs.org/events. The Brookfield Zoo is located at 8400 31st St., Brookfield, IL 60546.