Chicago Park District Ice Rinks Now Open

The Chicago Park District ice ribbon at Maggie Daley Park, and the Chicago Blackhawks ice rinks at parks citywide are now open for the season. Patrons can visit Maggie Daley’s skating ribbon, 337 E. Randolph St., rent skates (or bring their own) and enjoy an amazing view of Chicago’s skyline, while skating laps on rolling hills twice the length of a normal ice rink. Admission to the Skating Ribbon is free. Skate rental is available for those who do not own skates, Monday through Thursday (excluding holiday periods) for $12. Rental is available on weekends and holiday periods for $14.

This year, in response to customer feedback, visitors will be able to purchase “Fast Passes.” The “Fast Passes,” which cost $35 for one person, include free admission to the ribbon, skate and locker rental and the ability to skip the line. Passes will be available beginning in December and in limited quantities during peak hours. Events returning to the skate ribbon include the annual Skate with Santa and the Ugly Sweater Skate. The Ugly Sweater Skate, taking place December 10, encourages visitors to skate in their favorite holiday sweater. Participants will be entered in a raffle to win holiday prizes. On December 17th, visitors can come skate with Santa around the ribbon. Children ages 2-16 can come enjoy a skate with Santa, play games and take photos in the field house. Children must be registered in advanced. To register please visit the Park District’s website, chicagoparkdistrict.com.