Chicago Students Surpass Challenge

Chicago students are yet again leading the pack in computer science and digital learning, with nearly 15,000 hours of coding completed by youth in just the last three weeks. As part of the City of Chicago’s Code 60+ Challenge, an unprecedented six-week campaign that builds on the global Hour of Code, the City of Chicago, Chicago Public Schools (CPS), and Chicago City of Learning (CCOL) have already connected 164 schools, and nearly 8,000 youth from communities across the city to a network of coding opportunities in classrooms, in communities, at home and online that will continue throughout the winter break and through January 13.

Launched December 5th, this campaign began as a part of Computer Science Education Week, where millions of students from more than 180 countries learn the basics of coding. This year in Chicago, Code60+ takes the Hour of Code a step further – providing five additional weeks of coding opportunity to local youth, and with these opportunities ramping up over the winter break. The campaign utilizes a common Code60+ digital badge, issued through Chicago City of Learning to capture the nearly 15,000 hours of code already completed by Chicago youth and families over the past few weeks. The campaign is powered by CPS’ Office of Leadership and Learning, CPS Connects, and builds on the district’s cutting-edge CS4All framework. As badges are earned, a dynamic city map is tracking the location and volume of hours being completed across the city. By 2020, there will be 1.4 million jobs available in computing related fields, and the Code 60+ Challenge is a gateway for today’s youth to discover their passion for promising careers in the future.