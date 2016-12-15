City Requests Public Feedback on New Street Lights

Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) and the Chicago Infrastructure Trust (CIT) to announce a public demonstration of next-generation streetlights in seven neighborhoods as part of the Chicago Smart Lighting Project, which will upgrade streetlights across the city. Residents are being asked to provide feedback on the new lighting, which represents the latest advances in lighting technology, through the end of the year. Each of the seven neighborhoods selected for the demonstration will feature the new lighting over one arterial street, one residential block and one alley. Residents will be asked to provide feedback about light quality, lighting levels and visibility. Residents can submit their feedback online, by completing a short survey found at www.chicagoinfrastructure.org or www.chicagodot.org through the end of the year. Comments may also be submitted by mail to CDOT Streetlight Demo, 30 N. LaSalle St., Suite 1100, Chicago, IL 60602.