ComEd Helps Set the Stage for a Happy Holiday Season

Tis the season for safety and savings! As families prepare to celebrate the holidays by decking the halls, illuminating their homes, and increasing the usage of appliances, ComEd wants to remind customers they can light their season bright, while saving energy and staying safe. Here are a few tips to help you make sure your holiday season stays merry and bright.

Don’t Leave Energy Home Alone

• Power down all decorative lights when going to bed or leaving the house.

• Follow the manufacturer’s guidelines for the number of light strands than can be safely connected together.

Don’t be a Griswold

• Always be aware of all power lines when decorating outdoors. Never work near overhead power lines or anywhere there is a possibility of contacting an overhead power line – either directly or indirectly – with a ladder or other piece of equipment.

• Do not string lights on outdoor trees that are growing near or into power lines.

It’s a Wonderful Light!

• Consider using energy-efficient ENERGY STAR certified decorative light strings, which use up to 75 percent less energy than conventional incandescent lights strands and are cool to the touch.

Santa Claus is Coming to the ComEd Marketplace

• The ComEd Marketplace is unique in that it offers instant, point-of-purchase rebates on a curated set of competitively-priced energy management products, integrated customer support, and end-to-end fulfillment. With just a few clicks, ComEd customers can get up to $100 off smart thermostats or up to $30 off recommended six-packs of LED light bulbs. No paperwork, no wait, no hassle – just a simple validation process that determines rebate eligibility at the same time a customer adds products to his or her cart. Visit www.ComEdMarketplace.com to learn more.