Donate Supplies to Support Students through Triton’s ‘Backpack Giveback’

You can help put local elementary students on their paths to academic success by donating books and school supplies for the upcoming Triton Backpack Giveback community outreach event. Between now and December 13th, Triton College is accepting donations of any of the following items, all of which should be new and unopened: 8-packs of nontoxic crayons, Washable jumbo markers, Pencils and erasers, Wide-ruled black-and-white cover non-spiral notebooks, Coloring books (standard-size, gender neutral, non-religious, age appropriate), Age-appropriate reading books (kindergarten or first-grade level), Black dry erase markers, erasers, and cleaning spray for white erase boards. Bring all donations to the Triton College Library, located in the Learning Resource Center (A Building), 2000 5th Ave., River Grove. Triton’s Backpack Giveback is an initiative of its Student Affairs Staff Training and Recognition (STAR) Team. For more information, call (708) 456-0300 ext. 3205, or email sastar@triton.edu.