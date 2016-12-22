Experience the Merry-Achi Christmas Concert with the Mariachi Sol de México®

The Mariachi Institute of Chicago presents the first-ever holiday mariachi concert held in Chicago and the Midwest. Merry-Achi Christmas Concert – a celebration of Mexico’s authentic and vibrant sounds as well as traditional Christmas music – will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, December 23 at the Copernicus Center. The Merry-Achi Christmas Concert designed for all ages will be headlined by internationally recognized and four-time Grammy nominee, Mariachi Sol de México® de José Hernández. Featured performances include “Chicago’s Very Own” Mariachi Monumental de México, the Mariachi Institute of Chicago Youth Group ensembles and The Academy of Mexican Dance and Music (AMDM). “We’re excited to collaborate with Maestro José Hernández’s production and showcase our talent right here in our community,” said Blanca Murillo, founder of the Mariachi Institute of Chicago. “Bringing together mariachi music, song and dance along with our traditional Mexican festivities of “posadas” and “pastorelas” (processions and reenactments) under one roof truly make the spirit of the season come alive.” General admission tickets for the Merry-Achi Christmas Concert are $40 to $75 and are available at CopernicusTickets.com and at the Copernicus Box Office. Copernicus Center is located at 5216 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago IL 60630. Follow us on Facebook: Mariachi Institute of Chicago and #MICmerryachi.