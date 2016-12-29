First Specialty Plate in the Nation Supporting Alzheimer’s Coming to Illinois

Illinois is the first state in the nation to have a specialty license plate supporting the Alzheimer’s Association®. The Illinois Secretary of State has received the required 1,500 reservations, which means they can now begin the production process for the Alzheimer’s Association® specialty license plate. More than 220,000 Illinois residents are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease. This new Alzheimer’s Association specialty license plate will help raise dementia awareness. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2015 health survey, nearly ten percent of Illinois residents 45 and older report they are experiencing confusion or memory loss that is happening more often or is getting worse. The license plate was authorized by legislation in Springfield. The plate was ultimately successful because of the help of state Senator Martin Sandoval, (D-Cicero), state Representative Bill Mitchell, (R-Forsyth), and state Senator Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant, (D-Shorewood). The new Alzheimer’s Association license plate will also help the Association strengthen their care and support efforts for residents and families facing Alzheimer’s disease. Ninety-two percent of the funds generated by the license plate renewal fees are given to the Alzheimer’s Association to help fund services like the 24/7 Helpline. For more information, visit alz.org or call 800-272-3900.