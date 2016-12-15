Give the Gift of a Lifetime with College Illinois! Tuition Plan

This holiday season you can give your children or grandchildren a present that will last them a lifetime — the gift of a college education. College tuition costs continue to rise and class of 2016 graduates who borrowed to finance their education have an average student loan debt of about $37,000. But with a College Illinois!® 529 Prepaid Tuition Plan, you can take a bite out of future college costs — and even eliminate the need to borrow — by prepaying for college at today’s plan rates. Unlike a college savings plan, where the funds you have available to pay for the future cost of college will depend on how much you have saved and how well your investments have performed, College Illinois! offers a unique, tax-advantaged opportunity to buy something tangible now — semesters of college. The program allows you to lock in the cost of college when a child is still young so no matter how high tuition rates climb when your student is ready to attend college, you’ll know tuition is covered for the schools in your plan. Plus, the value of College Illinois! benefits can be used at most private and out-of-state colleges as well. Gifting by purchasing a new College Illinois! plan can be done online, by mail or on the phone. To review plan and cost options, or to purchase a plan, visit collegeillinois.org. Or if you’d like to contribute to an existing College Illinois! plan, follow our simple instructions and download a customizable gift certificate. Give the gift of education to your loved one with College Illinois! — purchase a plan now before prices increase on most plans beginning January 18, 2017.