History Now a Click Away

The digital revolution has changed the way people communicate, conduct research and do business. With that in mind, the City of Berwyn Clerk’s Office is pleased to announce that it has taken a giant leap forward by digitizing the City of Berwyn’s entire catalog of Council minutes and made them available on our website. With over 100,000 pages of historical data, the collection includes minutes from 1902 thru the most recent Council meeting. Visitors navigating the website will have the ability to locate specific minutes or casually browse year to year. All of the files are downloadable as PDFs for offline saving or can be viewed from the website directly. Best of all, the data is mobile friendly and may be accessed through a smartphone or from a regular computer and/or laptop. The City of Berwyn Clerk’s office is responsible for storing and maintaining the city’s official records. You can access the electronic documents by visiting the City Clerk’s page at http://www.berwyn-il.gov or http://www.berwyn-il.gov/archives/