In Memorial

It is with a heavy heart that we say our final goodbye to one of our most beloved colleague and dear friend Gary Miller. Chicago-native Gary Miller worked a multitude of jobs from the music industry, to working with City politicians, to devoting the later part of his years to Lawndale News. Miller’s enthusiasm for work, passion for music and city festivals, and unmatched story-telling gift will be tremendously missed for years to come. Miller devoted much of his time and effort to building community relations across the city, shaping impressionable youth with his extensive knowledge in business, arts, sports, and theatre, and received accolades for his unyielding endeavors in promoting community news. From all of us here at Lawndale News, we will forever cherish the memories we created with you. We will miss your bellowing laughter. We will miss your inquisitive nature. Most of all we will miss your larger-than-life presence for you will always be a part of our family. From the depths of our heart, we sadly say goodbye and we hope you are in peace Gary John Miller.