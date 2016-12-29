Legacy of Cancer Patient Helps Disadvantage Children

On Tuesday, Dec. 20th, the legacy of Tommy Sanchez resonated through the walls of Saint Anthony Hospital in time for Christmas. Sanchez, who passed away from cancer in 2013, wanted to give the gift of toys to children who need them most. It was his vision to carry out the gesture himself when he healed, but a second cancer overcame his body and passed at 23 years-old. In his honor, Saint Anthony Hospital and the Sanchez family hosted the Toys for Tommy Sanchez to pediatric patients and disadvantaged children. Through the help of generous donations, the family was able to giveaway 500 toys to children in need.

Caption: Tommy Sanchez