Plaque Dedicated Marking Former Site of Mayor “Long John” Wentworth’s Summer Home

Alderman Edward M. Burke (14th) and Michael Zalewski (23rd) joined the leadership of the Clear Ridge Historical Society in dedicating a plaque marking the former site of the late Chicago Mayor “Long John” Wentworth’s country estate which once stood at 5455 South Harlem Avenue on the Far Southwest Side. Built in 1868, the 18-room farmhouse served as Mayor Wentworth’s summer home and headquarters of the Summit Farm, a sprawling 4,700-acre property that encompassed much of what is now modern-day Summit as well as Chicago’s Garfield Ridge and Clearing neighborhoods. Following Mayor Wentworth’s death in 1888, the house was sold to the Parlin Family who owned it until it was razed in 1968. The Mayor’s Mansion Banquet Hall currently inhabits the site. Wentworth was Chicago’s 19th Mayor, and a six-term Congressman. The placement of the plaque will help to “reacquaint the public with the important, but mostly forgotten legacy of one of the City’s most dynamic and influential early citizens,” Alderman Burke told a gathering at a ceremony unveiling the plaque which appears in the background.