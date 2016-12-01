Pozole Enthusiasts Gather for Free Art Programs

ElevArte Community Studio presents the 7th Annual Pozolada on Saturday, December 3rd, 2016. The youth arts organization’s annual fundraiser is a fiesta like no other, which features 30+ varieties of all-you-can-eat pozole. Tickets also include celebration favorites such as: open bar sponsored by Lagunitas Brewing Company, a one-of-a-kind handmade bowl, and a silent auction. This year ElevArte has seen a range of exciting pozole entries. Guests can expect the classics like red and green, along with a few surprises such as vegetarian, vegan and even one called Pozole de Conejo Borracho (Drunken Rabbit Pozole). It will be hard to pick a favorite, but guests will vote on a winning pozole for the Cuchara de Oro award. Performances for the evening include ElevArte’s Youth Circus, Holy Cross Marimba Ensemble and Dos Santos Anti-Beat Orquestra.

7th Annual Pozolada

December 3rd, 2016

6:00 – 10:00 PM

Local 399 Union Hall: 2260 S. Grove St., Chicago, IL 60616

Pozole Reception: 6 -10 PM

$60 General Admission

$15 Youth (Ages: 5-12)

$750 Group Table

VIP Beer Reception: 4:30 – 6 PM

$100 VIP Ticket

Tickets and additional info available at: elevartestudio.org/pozolada2016