Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Early Childhood Center

State Senator Martin Sandoval joined Cicero Town President Larry Dominick, District 99 Board of Education, Superintendent Rudy Hernandez, Early Childhood Director Ernie Cherullo and the staff of the Early Childhood Center at District 99’s ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Early Childhood Center at 5330 W. 35th Street, in Cicero. Senator Sandoval represents the 11th Senate District, which includes the neighborhoods of Brighton Park, Clearing, Gage Park, Garfield Ridge, Little Village, West Lawn, and West Cook municipalities of Bedford Park, Burbank, Cicero, Forest View, Lyons, McCook, Stickney, Summit and Riverside.