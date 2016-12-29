Sprint Connect Store Welcomed As Fourth Tenant in Berwyn Gateway Plaza Phase II Development

Sprint Connect, LLC (sprint.com), located at 7102 W. Cermak Rd, celebrated a ribbon cutting in conjunction with the City of Berwyn and the Berwyn Development Corporation (BDC) on December 20th. The new store provides Berwyn area customers with another convenient location to purchase communications products and services from Sprint. Sprint is the fourth opening in the second phase of Berwyn Gateway Plaza. The project is a complete renovation of the commercial block on the north side of Cermak Road. Starbucks was the first store to open in late 2015. In 2016, Blaze Fast-Fire’d Pizza and Fifth Third Bank opened in the shopping center. Scheduled for completion in 2017, the project will welcome an additional three retailers. The completion of this phase of redevelopment will create an additional 18,017 square feet of new retail property within the City of Berwyn, adding new tax revenue and creating jobs at this increasingly popular intersection of town. For details on the ribbon cutting at Sprint, call the BDC at 708-788-8100.