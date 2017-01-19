Advocate Children’s Hospital Welcomes New Chief of Pediatric Care

Joseph Forbess, M.D., has been appointed as the new chief of pediatric cardiovascular (CV) surgery for Advocate Children’s Hospital and co-director of the Advocate Children’s Heart Institute. Dr. Forbess is one of the country’s leading CV surgeons and is a highly sought after expert in the field of pediatric CV surgery. In his new role, he will lead the nationally recognized cardiovascular surgery team of the Advocate Children’s Heart Institute to continue to strengthen and grow the program. Prior to joining Advocate, Dr. Forbess was director of pediatric cardiovascular surgery at Dallas Children’s Hospital and professor of pediatric cardiovascular surgery at the University of Texas-Southwestern. While at Dallas Children’s Hospital, Dr. Forbess leadership helped the organization achieve an impressive “3 Star” designation from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons for high quality patient outcomes. Dr. Forbess is board-certified in congenital cardiac surgery and thoracic surgery. He received his medical degree from Harvard Medical School in Boston. Mass.