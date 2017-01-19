Cook County Exceeds its Target in Key Sustainability Metric

For the third year in a row, Cook County has exceeded its greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs) reduction goals, the County’s Annual Sustainability Report shows. GHGs from County buildings have decreased by 22 percent since they were calculated in 2010, an achievement that surpasses the target of a ten percent reduction from 2010 through 2015. GHGs are a key factor in climate change, according to reputable scientific studies. The County has increased energy efficiency through measures such as updating building control systems, and replacing and modernizing boilers and chillers. The County has also invested in renewable energy technology at facilities across the County. The County’s reduction in utility use between 2010 and 2015 has saved taxpayers over $5 million in utility costs and has reduced the CO2 emissions equivalent to the electricity use of nearly 24,000 homes in one year. The Sustainability Report was authored by the County’s Green Leadership Team, which is led by John Keller, Chief of Staff for Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle. President Preckwinkle has made sustainability and green practices a priority in her administration. She created the Green Leadership Team, which is tasked with working with her office, the Cook County Department of Environmental Control and other County departments to put forward innovative solutions and resources for sustainability programs that foster energy efficiency and decrease pollution. Additionally, President Preckwinkle named Deborah Stone, the director of the Cook County Department of Environmental Control, as the County’s first chief sustainability officer.