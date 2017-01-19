Farewell, Mr. President

Caption by Ashmar Mandou

Photos by Tony Diaz

As the old adage goes, all good things must come to an end.

President Barack Obama delivered his final speech in front of a crowd of 18,000 supporters at McCormick Place on Tuesday, Jan. 10th, 2017. Through tears and laughter, Obama gave a heartfelt speech expressing his gratitude to all those who have shared the journey with him and reminded Americans to be united in the face of adversity. “My fellow Americans, it has been the honor of my life to serve you. I won’t stop. In fact, I will be right there with you, as a citizen, for all my remaining days. But for now, whether you are young or whether you’re young at heart, I do have one final ask of you as your President –the same thing I asked when you took a chance on me eight years ago I’m asking you to believe. Not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours.”