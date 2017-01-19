Former Chicago Trafficking Victim to Speak at Illinois Holocaust Museum

January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month. On January 12, Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center and YWCA Evanston/North Shore in partnership with Illinois DCFS and other local organizations, will host a film screening of the Sundance Film Festival award-winning documentary, “Dreamcatcher,” an unflinching exposé that follows Brenda Myers-Powell, who grew up in one of the poorest neighborhoods of Chicago and eventually fell into the dark world of prostitution. The United States is considered one of the world’s major transit points for human trafficking, and Chicago ranks third in the country for the highest volume of sex trafficking. “Modern day slavery is happening in our own backyard,” said Myers-Powell. “I am honored to speak at Illinois Holocaust Museum to share what inspired me to change my life and about my current work mentoring women and girls who feel that prostitution is their only option to survive.”

The film screening is one of two final programs being held in conjunction with the Museum’s Women Hold Up Half to Sky special exhibition (closing January 22) co-presented by YWCA Evanston/North Shore. Inspired by the book Half the Sky: Turning Oppression Into Opportunity for Women Worldwide, by Pulitzer-Prize winning author Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn, the exhibition is a powerful look at women’s and girls’ equality in the United States and around the world, with information on how to combat sexual trafficking, domestic abuse, poverty and homelessness. “We all have a role to play in stopping the exploitation of our children and youth,” said Illinois DCFS Director George Sheldon. “It’s important for the public to know the signs of human trafficking and get involved by calling 911 and the DCFS Abuse and Neglect hotline. Any child involved in forced prostitution is a victim worthy of our protection.”