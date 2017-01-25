GM Hosts Discover Your Drive Diversity Journalism Program at NAIAS

General Motors launched its second annual Discover Your Drive diversity journalism program Jan. 7-11, hosting 13 college students and nine journalists from across the country at Detroit’s North American International Auto Show. Students from diverse backgrounds participated in the program, which promotes diversity in automotive journalism and news coverage. Discover Your Drive began Saturday and concluded Wednesday with an awards presentation recognizing students for their work at NAIAS as well as their social media presence during a scavenger hunt through Detroit. Students used the new, award-winning all-electric Chevrolet Bolt EV, named 2017’s NAIAS Car of Year, and OnStar technology to find their way around the city. They posted about their adventures on Twitter tagging @GM_Diversity using the hashtag #DiscoverYourDrive. The students took part in a journalism workshop led by Ray Suarez, former host of NPR’s Talk of the Nation. They also heard a panel on the state of diversity in newsrooms. The panel, moderated by award-winning journalist Ed Gordon, featured fashion critic Michael Quintanilla, formerly of the Los Angeles Times and San Antonio Express News; political journalist Patricia Guadalupe, a contributing writer to NBC Latino; Walter Middlebrook, Detroit News assistant managing editor; and Salvador Rodriguez, Inc. magazine’s tech reporter.