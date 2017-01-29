The Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Illinois Chapter’s educational program Healthy Habits for a Healthier You will take place at 11 A.M. on Saturday, Jan. 28th, 2017 at Cicero Public Library- 5225 W. Cermak Rd. in Cicero. For centuries, we’ve known that the health of the brain and the body are connected. But now, science is able to provide insights into how to optimize our physical and cognitive health as we age. Join the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Illinois Chapter to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition activity and social engagement, and use hand-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging. Program specialist Mayra Ligeza will present and take questions following the program. The end of Alzheimer’s disease starts here. To register for this program offered at no cost, call 847.933.2413 or register online at www.alz.org/illinois.