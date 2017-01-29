Keeping Your Smartphone at Peak Performance During the Winter

Lawndale News Chicago's Bilingual Newspaper - Local News

  • Keep your phone battery charged by investing in a car charger in the event your phone may die on icy or snowy roads. Think about purchasing an extra battery or power pack as a backup battery source.
  • Consider letting your phone temperature warm up to room temperature before you use or restart it to provide additional runtime.
  • When out and about, keep your phone case on and your phone in your pocket to absorb body heat. In addition, consider purchasing an insulated phone case from Verizon.
  • Never leave your phone in your car overnight in the winter.
  • In the event your phone is damaged or lost, Verizon has Total Mobile Protection offering next-day replacement, one tap access to expert support and cracked screen repair.

