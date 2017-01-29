January 29, 2017 9:48 pm
Keeping Your Smartphone at Peak Performance During the Winter
- Keep your phone battery charged by investing in a car charger in the event your phone may die on icy or snowy roads. Think about purchasing an extra battery or power pack as a backup battery source.
- Consider letting your phone temperature warm up to room temperature before you use or restart it to provide additional runtime.
- When out and about, keep your phone case on and your phone in your pocket to absorb body heat. In addition, consider purchasing an insulated phone case from Verizon.
- Never leave your phone in your car overnight in the winter.
- In the event your phone is damaged or lost, Verizon has Total Mobile Protection offering next-day replacement, one tap access to expert support and cracked screen repair.