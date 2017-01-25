Komen Chicago to be Beneficiary of Auto Show’s First Look for Charity

For the first time, Susan G. Komen Chicagoland will be one of 18 beneficiaries of First Look for Charity at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show, the nation’s largest and longest-running car show that takes over McCormick Place each winter. The First Look fundraising gala will be on Friday, Feb. 10th, the night before the popular exposition opens its doors to the public. Guests will get a preview of the 1 million square feet of exhibits, while enjoying champagne, wine and elegant hors d’ oeuvres and desserts. Attendees of the black-tie gala also will have the chance to win a 2017 Acura TLX or a 2017 Lexus NX. In addition, a limited number of Komen Chicago supporters have the unique opportunity purchase tickets to the Car Lover’s Extraordinary Experience package, which includes admittance to First Look on Feb. 10 and an event at the ultra-private Rich Harvest Farms Car Museum on April 19. This event includes a cocktail reception and private tour of Jerry Rich’s stunning vintage car collection at the Rich Harvest Farms golf club in Sugar Grove. The Car Lover’s Extraordinary Experience is limited to 100 supporters. Proceeds from First Look and the Car Lover’s Extraordinary Experience will benefit Komen Chicago, which is working to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026. Tickets for First Look are $275 per ticket, and tickets for the Extraordinary Experience (First Look and Car Museum event combined) are $500 per ticket. Both opportunities can be purchased on the Komen Chicago website at www.komenchicago.org/autoshow.