Reducing Suicide in Construction Industry

Construction is the one of the most at-risk industries for suicide. The Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA) Chicago Chapter and the Builders Association (Chicago Associated General Contractors of America Chapter) are presenting a Suicide Prevention Summit to raise awareness of this critical issue affecting the construction industry. This collaboration between construction and mental health professionals will be held from 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm on Wednesday, Feb. 1st, 2017 at Maggiano’s Restaurant in Oak Brook, IL. Summit attendees, including construction industry CEOs, CFOs, HR, safety, and risk management professionals, will connect with community mental health professionals, dialogue with industry peers about efforts to mitigate suicide within the industry, and amass resources to help implement mental health and suicide prevention initiatives in their companies’ overall health and wellness programs. The event is free to participants, thanks to the generous support of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and both the construction and behavioral health communities.