Six Trojan Wrestlers Place at 27th Annual Art Kraft Memorial Tournament

Some pre-holiday home cooking was the recipe for the best showing of the season for the Triton College wrestling team. Six Trojan wrestlers placed, including the first individual champion of the season during the 27th Annual Art Kraft Memorial Tournament Dec. 10 at the Robert M. Collins Center gymnasium. Melrose Park native and Walther Christian Academy graduate Ean Eichert led the way by earning the individual championship at 165 pounds. The NJCAA national qualifier from a year ago topped Taylor Workman from the University of Akron 11-8 in the title match. The sophomore also notched wins over Paul Green of Milikin University by major decision in the quarterfinals and Jaycie Rudd of Ellsworth Community College by a 15-4 decision in the semifinals.

Valentino Ortiz (St. Laurence) reached the awards stand for the first time this season with a strong second place showing at 149 pounds. Ortiz advanced to the championship match with victories over Howie Olson of Harper College by technical fall and a dominating 16-1 victory over Marty Felix of Ellsworth in the semifinals. Unfortunately, Ortiz’ bid for the title fell short as he was defeated by major decision against Ethan Reel of Lincoln College. The Trojans had a pair of third place finishers in Isaac Gomez (Plainfield, Ind.) at 141 pounds and Jaaleen Banner (Evanston) at 184 pounds. Placing fifth in their respective weight classes were Maurice Rihani (Maine East) at 157 pounds and Justin Bills (Lincoln-Way West) at 285 pounds. Triton will be back in action after the holiday break to compete in the Flash Flanagan Open Jan. 7 in Dubuque, IA.For more information on Triton College Athletics, visit www.triton.edu/athletics or call Athletic Director and Head Wrestling Coach Harry McGinnis at (708) 456-0300, Ext. 3784.