Chicago Latino Film Festival Names Poster Contest Winner

The International Latino Cultural Center of Chicago (ILCC), producer of the Chicago Latino Film Festival (CLFF), announced that Polish graphic artist Dominika Czerniak-Chojnacka won first place in the 21st Annual Official Chicago Latino Film Festival Poster Contest. The ILCC received 643 submissions for this year’s poster contest from around the world; entries were received from Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Colombia, Mexico, Poland, Russia and the United States, among other countries. Dominika Czerniak-Chojnacka graduated from graphic design at the University of Arts in Poznan, Poland and from pedagogics at Nicolaus Copernicus University in Toruń, Poland. She currently works as an assistant at the Illustration Studio at the University of Arts in Poznan while studying full-time on the graduate studies art program at Copernicus University; she also has a Master’s Degree in anthropology of culture. “I created a couple of posters for this competition. But this one is the most intriguing. Vivid yet clear, like it’s dancing, like it’s singing… because ‘a poster must sing!’” said Dominika Czerniak-Chojnacka. “The design came up as a result of searching for a kind of object that is related to Latino culture and yet can be mixed with something from the world of film. And, simultaneously, I really wanted it to be fresh and straight. And a little bit crazy, too.” The 33rd Chicago Latino Film Festival will take place April 20 – May 4 at the AMC River East 21, 322 E. Illinois St. The full program will be announced in mid-March. Sponsors of the 33rd Chicago Latino Film Festival so far include BMO Harris Bank, DePaul University, Corona, Casa Noble Tequila, Coca-Cola, and AARP with more to be announced.