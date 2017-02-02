Chicago Public Library Celebrates African-American History Month

Throughout the month of February, in honor of African American History Month, Chicago Public Library will feature a variety of programs for adults, kids and teens highlighting the culture, traditions and contributions of African Americans. Many events highlight food and garden-related themes, tying in with the Library’s current One Book, One Chicago selection, Animal, Vegetable, Miracle, and its theme of Eat. Think. Grow. Through programs focusing on community gardening, recipe exchanges, crafts and African American farmers and scientists, patrons have the opportunity to appreciate how African Americans contribute to agriculture, science, foods and nutrition, community investment, recycling and repurposing. All AAHM events are free and open to the public. For more information about African American History Month at the Library, visit https://www.chipublib.org/AfricanAmericanHistory.