ChildServ Unveils Imagination Playground™ for Child Development

ChildServ, a nonprofit dedicated to building better lives for children at risk, held an event to unveil an Imagination Playground™ from KaBOOM! The equipment – provided by a KaBOOM! Creative Play Grant and funded by Target – will help children in Elgin to learn, stay active and reach their potential. “This investment in the children in our care will ensure that that they reach developmental milestones by increasing motor skills and encouraging creative thinking,” said Dan Kotowski, President and CEO of ChildServ. “We would like to thank Target and KaBOOM! for helping our children to achieve their potential and become ready to succeed in school.” The Imagination Playground™ is a breakthrough play space concept from KaBOOM!, a national nonprofit promoting play to foster healthy and productive lives, which allows children to create an new and unique playground each time they visit. ChildServ’s early childhood learning program helps children and families in Elgin to become ready to succeed in school by providing in-home, evidence-based services that empower parents as their child’s first teachers. For information about how to get involved with ChildServ and help children who are at risk to build better lives, visit www.childserv.org.