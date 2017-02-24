Congressman Rush Issues “Laquan McDonald Camera Act of 2017”

In an effort to bring more accountability to police departments across the country U.S. Rep. Bobby L. Rush (D-IL01) has introduced H.R. 1213 “Laquan McDonald Camera Act of 2017” that requires, as a condition on the receipt of federal funds, that states require law enforcement agencies to have in effect a policy regarding the use of body-worn cameras and dashboard cameras. The legislation is named for a 17-year-old youth whose October 2014 killing by a Chicago police officer stunned the city and opened a Pandora’s Box of questions about the training and policies of the Chicago Police Department (CPD). Dashboard cameras on the night of the incident were disabled or not working properly. The bill seeks to penalize States with any law enforcement agency not in compliance by stripping them of 10 percent of its DOJ funding unless certification is provided to the U.S. Attorney General.