Eliminate Your Digestive Distress

By: Dr. John Douillard

Edited by Lawndale Bilingual Newspaper

In a recent report, 70-80 percent of people experience some form of digestive distress, while over one-quarter are obese and more than 100 million American adults are pre-diabetic and don’t know it. While many like to blame all of this on wheat, many food scientists do not agree. While the standard diet, which includes processed wheat, is likely responsible for these health concerns, there is also plenty of science that links a diet rich in whole grains including whole wheat to weight loss, better digestion and lower blood sugar. The Mediterranean Diet is still revered as one of the healthiest diets on the planet, and is replete with whole grains and wheat. The centenarians (folks over 100) who live in the Blue Zones eat a non-processed whole food diet, once again, rich in whole grains and wheat. So, why are so many Canadians having trouble digesting wheat? Many who are gluten sensitive today digested wheat fine when they were young, but are currently having trouble. Somewhere along the line, our ability to digest foods that are a bit harder to digest, like wheat and dairy, became compromised.

Remove All Processed Foods

The first step in re-booting digestive strength is removing all the processed foods. A processed food diet has been linked to a 141 percent increase in belly fat, high blood sugar and high cholesterol. In the same study, a diet of whole grains including wheat reduced the risk of these health concerns by 38 percent.

Avoid all added sugars or artificial sweeteners. Allow nothing over 6 grams of naturally-occurring sugar per serving.

Avoid refined, cooked oils. (Anything baked with oils or fried, i.e., bread, baked goods, chips, etc.)

Avoid all chemicals. Don’t eat it if you don’t recognize the name in the ingredients.

Boost Bile Flow

The first step in strengthening the stomach’s digestive acid is to make sure there is plenty of bile flow from the liver and gallbladder. To boost bile flow, enjoy these foods daily: Eat one red beet and one apple day. They can be raw, cooked, juiced or blended; Add 1 teaspoon of coconut oil and one teaspoon of high quality olive oil; Eat more artichokes, celery and leafy greens; Drink fennel and fenugreek tea with meals.

Strengthen Stomach Fire

Once the liver is making adequate bile and the bile ducts and gallbladder are less congested, then you can stimulate the stomach to make the stomach acid needed to break down hard-to-digest so-called “allergenic” foods. Instead of taking digestive enzymes or a HCI stomach acid pill, I prefer to stimulate the stomach to make its own acid, and the small intestine and pancreas to make their own digestive enzymes. This is best done with the following five spices:

Ginger, cumin, coriander, cardamom and fennel. Studies suggest that when these five spices are used together, they act as a total upper digestive re-boot.

Dr. John Douillard, DC, CAP, is a globally recognized leader in the fields of natural health, Ayurveda and sports medicine. Over the past 30 years, he’s helped over 100,000 patients repair their digestive system and eat wheat and dairy again. He is the creator of LifeSpa.com, former NBA director of player development and nutrition advisor and author of the book, Eat Wheat: A Scientific and Clinically-Proven Approach to Safely Bringing Wheat and Dairy Back into Your Diet. For more information, please visit, www.eatwheatbook.com and connect with Dr. Douillard on Twitter, @johndouillard.