Garfield Park Conservatory’s Spring Flower Show to Feature Botanical Cubs’ World Series Trophy

Garfield Park Conservatory’s Spring Flower “Spring Training” is a celebration of all things baseball, including the Cubs’ World Series Championship win. Visitors are invited to take a picture next to the ivy-covered wall and/or their favorite spring bloom. The Conservatory’s Show House will be transformed into a spring flowering extravaganza with a nod to Wrigley Field, including the iconic bleachers, a scoreboard, marquee, and a larger-than-life botanical World Series trophy. The 2017 Spring Flower Show “Spring Training” will take place on Saturday, Feb. 18th through Sunday, May 14th from 9a.m., to 5p.m., at the Garfield Park Conservatory, 300 N. Central Park Avenue. For more information, visit www.chicagoparkdistrict.com.