Global Engineering and Architecture Design Firm Relocates to Chicago

Mayor Rahm Emanuel joined global engineering and architecture design consulting firm exp to announce that the company is moving its operational headquarters from the Greater Toronto Area to Chicago. The move will generate 150 new jobs in Chicago and make the company the largest of its type to have its operational headquarters in Illinois. The diverse company – which provides building/infrastructure engineering, planning and design capabilities, program and project management, and environmental and sustainability services to clients on a global scale – currently boasts 3,000 employees across 110 offices in North America and abroad, with more than 230 employees in Chicago alone. The relocation of the company’s operational headquarters means that all major decisions, and decision-makers, will be made in and based in Chicago – this includes finance, business development and operations. With the anticipation of significant growth, the firm is planning a complete renovation of its offices at 205 North Michigan Avenue. Exp will actively recruit at Chicago-area universities and career fairs for a variety of highly technical jobs, including mechanical/electrical/plumbing/structural/civil engineers, architects and support staff. For more information about exp and its services, visit www.exp.com.