HACE, National Louis University Partner to Develop Non-Profit Leaders in Latino Community

With support from the American Express Foundation, HACE and National Louis University (NLU) have partnered to provide a leadership development program for Latinos in the nonprofit sector. The program is hosted in Houston and Chicago. HACE is currently inviting Latino Non-Profit Leaders to apply for the Chicago Spring cohort. The cohort-based program will feature insight from non-profit leaders and executives in eight three-hour sessions. Topics include strategic leadership, managing volunteers, working towards impact in communities, resource development and sustainability. In addition, participants will have access to individualized coaching and mentors. Participants who complete the program will earn three-semester hours of graduate credits at National Louis University. As outlined in the 2016 Society for Human Resource Management report, “The Changing U.S. Workforce: The Growing Hispanic Demographic and the Workplace,” the education and training gaps in Latino communities must be addressed through training programs tailored to specific industry needs. As the Hispanic population grows, more non-profit organizations will look to serve its social, political, religious, economic, workforce or human rights-related needs. Applications are currently being accepted and the deadline to apply is February 17, 2017. Space is limited. To apply, visit: http://www.haceonline.org/programs#leadership-academy-nonprofit. For more information, please contact Michael Iacovazzi-Pau at Michael@HACEonline.org.