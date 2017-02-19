Local Middle School Student Wins Triton College’s First Ever ‘President for a Day’ Contest

One local middle school student earned the unique opportunity to experience what it’s like to lead an institution that helps community members reach their educational and personal goals. Clarisse Panlilio, a sixth-grade student at James Giles School in Norridge, earned the honor of becoming Triton College’s President for a Day after she was selected as the winner of an essay contest challenge issued to Giles’ sixth grade class earlier this year. Panlilio and her entire class visited Triton College for a special day of activities on February 3rd. The group toured Triton’s newly renovated Health and Sciences Building, where they had the chance to operate high-tech equipment including the virtual dissection table and other medical simulators. The class was also treated to a special planetarium show in Triton’s Cernan Earth and Space Center. To learn more, visit www.triton.edu.

Photo Caption:

Clarisse Panlilio (front) with Triton College President Mary-Rita Moore and Triton’s mascot ‘Troy’