Morton College Hosts Hall of Fame Ceremony

Photo Caption 1: Dr. Stan Fields, MC President; Richard Vavra, Morton College Foundation, President; Sallie Nyhan Davis, Friends of Morton Foundation, Development Officer; Mr. Jim Peterik, Class of 2017 Hall of Fame Inductee.

Photo Caption 2: (left to right): Dr. Stan Fields, MC President; Dr. Carol Sisco, Representing Class of 2017 Hall of Fame Inductee, Joseph J. Sisco; Richard Vavra, Morton College Foundation, President; Sallie Nyhan Davis, Friends of Morton Foundation, Development Officer.

Photo Caption 3: (left to right): Dr. Stan Fields, MC President; Paul C. Sisco, Class of 2017 Hall of Fame Inductee; Richard Vavra, Morton College Foundation, President; Sallie Nyhan Davis, Friends of Morton Foundation, Development Officer.

Photo Caption 4: (left to right): Dr. Stan Fields, MC President; Honorable Debra Morelli, Village of Stickney Mayor; Mrs. Karen Peterik; Mr. Jim Peterik, Class of 2017 Hall of Fame Inductee; Dr. Carol Sisco, Representing Class of 2017 Hall of Fame Inductee, Joseph J. Sisco; Paul C. Sisco, Class of 2017 Hall of Fame Inductee; Honorable Lisa Hernandez, IL State Representative of the 24th District.

Pictures were provided by Jennika Jimenez, Morton College student.