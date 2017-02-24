MPEA Welcomes to Member

CEO of the Miramar Group Juan Ochoa was recently appointed to serve on the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority Board (MPEA) of Directors Tuesday. Ochoa previously served as CEO of the MPEA from 2007 to 2010. Prior to his time as CEO of MPEA, Ochoa served for 10 years as President and CEO of the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, growing it from 52 members to more than 1,200 with a nearly $2 million budget. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps Infantry and is a combat veteran. Ochoa emigrated from Mexico as a child and later served as a community organizer in Chicago, helping thousands of people become U.S. citizens and raising funds for college scholarships. The Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority Board consists of nine members: four appointed by the Mayor, four appointed by the Governor and a chair elected by the board members. Ochoa replaces Olga Camargo, who will be appointed by the Mayor to the Chicago Public Building Commission.