Panel to Examine Media’s Role in Racial, Political Discourse

The University of Illinois at Chicago’s African American studies department will present “The Press, Race, and Contemporary Politics,” a panel discussion addressing the role of news media in debates about race and politics. From urban uprisings and the formation of black activist movements to the tumultuous 2016 presidential campaign, a panel of journalists and media scholars will look at examples of racial discourse in the news, particularly regarding African Americans as agents and actors. The panel discussion will be held on February 28th at Jane Addams Hull-House Museum Residents’ Dining Hall, 800 St. Halsted beginning at 4:30pm. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, call 312-996-2950.