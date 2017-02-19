Procedures Plastic Surgeons Don’t Want You to Get

According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), plastic surgeons performed a total of almost two million surgical procedures in 2015, up seven percent from the year before. And the plastic surgery craze shows no sign of slowing down: The number of cosmetic procedures women undergo has increased by over 500 percent since 1997, when the ASAPS began tracking this data. But with the boom in people going under the knife, are there any that plastic surgeons would actually recommend against? ASAPS talked with plastic surgeons to get their opinions on the types of surgeries they’d advise patients to pass on.

Injections of silicone oil

Despite the fact that the Food and Drug Administration approves these injections for old acne scars, Dr. Manish Shah — a board-certified, Denver-based plastic surgeon — noted that most plastic surgeons do not recommend this procedure. That’s because, if the injection gets inflected or inflamed, it can cause a lot of complications. And unlike a solid implant, it can’t be removed easily, Shah told media.

Neck lifts that remove glands below the jawline

Shah also told Fox News that when men and women have face and neck lifts, two glands often stand out on the jawline. Often, patients may want these glands removed, but doing so can be dangerous, and potentially cause permanent dry mouth or bleeding that could compromise a patient’s breathing at night, Shah said.

Threadlifting

In this procedure, surgeons insert thread beneath the skin that they use to tighten and pull on the face. However, Moche said, this type of facelift can cause irregular bunching of the skin, dimpling or rippling. Worse, the threads can be hard to remove if patients want them taken out later.