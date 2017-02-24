Reassessment Notices Mailed to Riverside Township Taxpayers

Cook County Assessor Joseph Berrios has announced that reassessment notices have been mailed to over 5,000 single-family and 400 condominium homeowners in Riverside Township. Reassessment notices contain proposed values for property Tax Year 2017, which will be reflected on Second-Installment Tax Bills to be mailed and due in the summer of 2018. Each year, the Cook County Assessor’s Office reassesses one-third of the nearly 1.8 million parcels of property located in Cook County. As always, tax years are billed and due for payment in the following calendar year. The time to file appeals on these proposed assessments is now, however, when the reassessment notices are received. The deadline for appeals for Riverside Township is March 10, 2017. Assessor Berrios stressed that homeowners do not need an attorney to file an appeal. There is no fee. The Assessor’s web site (www.cookcountyassessor.com) also allows taxpayers to search for assessment information on reassessed properties. Anyone may search for assessment information using a 14-digit Property Index Number (PIN) or by typing in an address.