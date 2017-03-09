Advocate Hospitals Make List of Nation’s Top 100

In recognition of its performance on patient safety, inpatient and outpatient quality of care, financial stability, operational efficiency and patient experience measures, Advocate Health Care has once again been named to the 100 Top Hospitals list by Truven Health Analytics.

Two hospitals in the Advocate system – Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Ill. and Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Ill., were among five Chicagoland area hospitals that achieved the recognition. Advocate Lutheran General Hospital was recognized for the 18th time, tied for highest on the list. “This honor is a reflection of the hard work of our physicians, nurses and associates and their commitment to delivering the highest quality medical care in the safest environment,” said Jim Skogsbergh, president and chief executive officer of Advocate Health Care. “To be recognized among the top performing hospitals in the country speaks to our health care ministry’s devotion to the communities we serve, and demonstrates our promise to continually improve not only patient outcomes, but the entire patient experience.” To make Truven’s elite group, hospitals must not only provide the best possible care for patients, they must also demonstrate excellence as an efficiently run business. The Advocate sites were chosen from 2,740 eligible U.S. hospitals.