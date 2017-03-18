Alderman Cardenas Sponsors Over 900 Youth Soccer Awards for Kelly Park League

On March 3rd, 2017 Alderman Cardenas celebrated with over 900 Kelly Park Soccer League participants at their awards ceremony at Kelly High School. Alderman Cardenas sponsored the awards to reward youth involvement in positive activities in Brighton Park. As the Chair of the Health and Environmental Protection Committee, Alderman Cardenas insists that sports are more than a healthy option, they are a safe option for kids to enjoy themselves and make lifelong friends. A major focus of his upcoming resolution on gun violence is expanding funding for sports and other positive recreation activities for Chicago youth. A huge thank you to Kelly Park Supervisor and League Director Francisco Rodriguez on creating one of the largest and most successful youth soccer leagues in Chicago.