Anna Faris, Eugenio Derbez to Star in ‘Overboard’ Remake

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures (MGM), Pantelion Films, the joint venture between Lionsgate and Grupo Televisa, and 3Pas Studios announced that actress Anna Faris (Mom) and Mexican megastar Eugenio Derbez (Instructions Not Included, the highest-grossing Spanish-language film ever distributed in the U.S, the upcoming How to be A Latin Lover) will star in a remake of the comedy smash Overboard. The movie will be co-directed and written by Rob Greenberg (How I Met Your Mother) and Bob Fisher (We’re the Millers). Ben Odell (How to be a Latin Lover) and Derbez will produce via their 3Pas Studios. Production is expected to begin in May in Vancouver.

The 1980’s screwball romantic comedy will be re-imagined with a reversal of the leading roles. The story will focus on a spoiled playboy from one of Mexico’s wealthiest families (Derbez) who falls overboard off his yacht, and is convinced by a single, working class mom (Faris) that he is her husband. Co-starring as Faris’ love interest is beloved Mexican film and television icon Eugenio Derbez. Best known to Latin American audiences for his long-running television series La Familia P. Luche, he skyrocketed to film stardom in the international box-office smash Instructions Not Included. The original film, which is part of MGM’s storied library, was released in 1987 and starred Goldie Hawn as Joanna Stayton and Kurt Russell as Dean Proffitt, a working-class hunk who takes a job aboard Joanna’s yacht, but can’t meet her exacting standards and is never paid.